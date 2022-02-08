Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA having fun with Valentine’s Day this year

Show a shelter pet that they are loved by sending a sweet valentine to their mailbox through the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA Valentine Hearts event.

Donate $10 at the shelter and decorate your heart. Then, you can hand-deliver it to the pet of your choosing. You can also donate online at rhspca.org, include a note with a pet’s name, and the RHSPCA staff will write your name on it and deliver it for you!

Not feeling very loving? That’s OK, too! You can participate in the RHSPCA’s Stupid Cupid fundraising event. Donate $10 to write down the name of your ex, at the end of the week, the shelter will put it in a litter box for a cat to poop on! It’s vengeful, therapeutic, and for a great cause.

The RHSPCA will be posting a photo on Valentine’s Day of the crumpled up submissions (for privacy). You can also donate online at rhspca.org, just include a note with the name of your ex and the shelter staff will take care of it for you!

No appointment is needed to visit the shelter to participate in the fundraisers in-person. Or, you can donate to either from the comfort of your home at rhspca.org/donate.

PayPal and Venmo donations are also being accepted, just include a note with the fundraiser title and either the name of the pet you’d like your Valentine to go to, or the name of your ex you’d like pooped on.