Rockingham County: VDOT sets public hearing for Linville Creek Bridge in Broadway

VDOT will hold a design public hearing concerning the Linville Creek Bridge on Lee Street (Route 259) in the Town of Broadway in Rockingham County.

The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, 226 Hawks Hill Drive, Broadway.

Citizens can come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Mr. Keith Harrop, P.E., Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029. Oral comments can be recorded at the meeting with the assistance of a court reporter.

This project replaces the Linville Creek Bridge on Lee Street (Route 259) in the Town of Broadway. This 0.14-mile long project extends from Holly Hill Street to Main Street (Route 42). The existing bridge was built in 1951 and has reached the end of its service life. The bridge is approximately 192-feet long and has two 12-foot travel lanes and a four-foot wide sidewalk on the southern side of the structure.

The new bridge will have two paved travel lanes on both approaches with curb and gutter that will tie back into the existing roadway. The new deck will be 30-feet wide, from curb-to-curb. The new bridge will be built along the same footprint as the existing structure.

During construction a temporary bridge will be built just north of the current structure. Traffic will use the temporary bridge while the current structure is replaced with the new bridge. Traffic flow during construction will be designed to have minimal impacts to local school, business and commercial interests in the area.

In 2016 Route 259 had an average daily traffic count of 9300 vehicles per day. By the design year of 2045 the estimated average daily traffic volume is 13,300 vehicles per day.

The total estimated cost for this project is $7,466,250, including $825,000 for preliminary engineering, $600,000 for right of way and utility relocation, and $6,041,250 for construction.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

