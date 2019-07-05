Rockingham County: Route 701 closing July 8 for bridge replacement

Part of Route 701 (Silver Lake Road/College Street) in Rockingham County is scheduled to be closed for about a month beginning Monday, July 8.

This closure allows the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace the Cooks Creek bridge with a box culvert. Route 701 will be closed between Route 732 (Eberly Road) and Route 732 (Bowman Road) near the town of Dayton.

Motorists will have access to homes and businesses on either side of the work zone. Signs will guide through traffic on the following detours:

Drivers approaching from the north will turn left onto Route 732 (Eberly Road), right on Route 42 (John Wayland Highway), right on Route 257 (Mason Street), right on Westview Street (Route 1203) and then right on Route 732 (Bowman Road) to return to Route 701.

Drivers approaching from the south will turn left onto Route 732 (Bowman Road), left on Westview Street (Route 1203), left on Route 257 (Mason Street), left on Route 42 (John Wayland Highway), and then left on Route 732 (Eberly Road) to return to Route 701.

Motorists should be alert for occasional flagger traffic control on Route 701 through Wednesday, July 3, due to preliminary bridge work. The full closure is scheduled for July 8 through August 9, 2019. All work is weather permitting. Inclement weather may extend the construction time and road closure.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

