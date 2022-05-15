Rockingham County: I-81 southbound milling, paving starts Sunday night

Beginning Sunday night, southbound Interstate 81 motorists should be alert for overnight lane closures at two locations in Rockingham County.

Contractors will be milling and paving from mile marker 251.2 to 247.9 near Harrisonburg, and from mile marker 240.5 to 238.6 near Mount Crawford.

Both work zones require alternating lane closures on southbound I-81 Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. There also will be occasional on- or off-ramp closures at interchanges within the work zones. During these times, digital message signs will advise motorists of detour routes.

VDOT awarded two separate contracts to Adams Construction Co. of Roanoke, Va., with a combined value of about $3.6 million dollars. The Mount Crawford-area paving operations have a contract completion date of June 24, 2022. The Harrisonburg-area paving operations have a contract completion date of November 15, 2022. All work is weather permitting.

