Rockingham County: Briery Branch Road closing for repairs in George Washington National Forest

VDOT will close Route 924 (Briery Branch Road) in the Rockingham County portion of the George Washington National Forest for slope repair work.

The road closure will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will be in place from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily (remaining open on Sunday) until repairs are complete. Work materials and vehicles will also be active in the area of the Briery Branch Reservoir in addition to the slope failure site.

It is estimated to take six to eight days for all work to be completed.

All work is weather permitting.