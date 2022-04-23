Rockbridge County: Forest Service hosts Cave Mountain Lake Kids Fishing Day

The USDA Forest Service will host Cave Mountain Lake’s annual Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The lake will be stocked with trout in advance of this exciting event open to children ages 3-15. Kids Fishing Day is a great opportunity for parents to introduce their children to fishing and to the many outdoor recreation opportunities on the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

Fishing is free at the event, however state game laws for the Youth Fisheries Program do apply. Children are allowed to catch and keep three trout, a minimum of seven inches or longer, and should bring their own poles and any fishing supplies necessary for catching fish. A reminder to parents that only one pole per person is allowed. A parent or adult guardian must accompany all children. Bring a picnic lunch and spend the day. It is anticipated that approximately 10 trophy fish will be included in the stocking.

Cave Mountain Lake is managed as a Youth-Only Stocked Trout program by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources from April 1 through June 15. Persons over the age of 15 years old may not fish in the lake until after June 15.

For more information, contact the Glenwood and Pedlar Ranger Districts at (540) 291-5227, visit the website www.fs.fed.us/r8/gwj or follow on Twitter: twitter.com/GWJNF and Facebook: www.facebook.com/GWJNF

