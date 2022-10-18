Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
roanoke man gets 12 years in prison on weapons charge in 2019 drug deal death
News

Roanoke man gets 12 years in prison on weapons charge in 2019 drug deal death

NewsDesk
Last updated:
court law
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A Roanoke man who had been acquitted in state court of a 2019 murder in Roanoke after claiming self-defense was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison on a federal gun charge.

Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn, 23, pleaded guilty in July to one count of possessing, brandishing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, a 16-year-old male contacted Glenn through a friend on May 31, 2019, in order to purchase two ounces of marijuana. Glenn agreed to sell the teenager the marijuana for $300 and was to meet him at a Denniston Avenue residence to conduct the transaction. In the course of that transaction, Glenn produced a firearm and shot and killed the teenager.

Glenn was charged in state court for the shooting but was later acquitted, claiming self-defense.

During his state jury trial, Glenn testified in his own defense. According to Glenn, he carried firearms for protection because he sold drugs, and it can be dangerous, and when he arrived at the teenager’s residence, Glenn was carrying a loaded firearm in his right pocket.

Glenn admitted under oath to shooting the teenager in the course of the drug deal.

Federal law prohibits convicted drug dealers from possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

NewsDesk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

dominion energy

Dominion Energy: Pre-construction under way for electric transmission rebuild in Staunton
Crystal Graham
nuclear war

Lawrence S. Wittner: While nuclear weapons and wars exist, annihilation beckons
Commentary

It’s been a long time since the atomic bombings of August 1945, when people around the planet first realized that world civilization stood on the brink of doom.

deandre hunter

UVA Basketball alum De’Andre Hunter signs $95M extension with Atlanta Hawks
Chris Graham

De’Andre Hunter is getting paid. The 2019 #4 overall pick signed a four-year, $95 million extension with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday that will make him the highest-paid UVA Basketball alum.

uva basketball
, , , , , ,

Best NBA Betting Sites For Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics For Opening Night Including $5,625 In NBA Free Bets
Andy Newton
washington commanders

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz out four weeks after surgery on ring finger
Chris Graham

5 benefits to sustainable investing and how it will boost your returns by 10×
Bitcoin Billy
REN

Ren Price Prediction: Why These Cryptos are becoming more popular in the crypto space
Bitcoin Billy