Rizer’s big hit snaps Norfolk’s slide in 6-3 win

The Norfolk Tides (12-10) rallied from a three-run deficit in the seventh to defeat the Gwinnett Stripers (9-13), 6-3, on Thursday night.

Johnny Rizer completed the comeback with a two-out, two-run single in the seventh, to cap a four-run frame. He now has a team-high nine RBI with two outs.

The Tides were trailing 3-0 heading into the inning and had only mustered two hits in the contest. Jahami Jones began the rally with a walk and Kyle Stowers followed with a hit by a pitch, which set up an RBI-single from Tyler Nevin. Robert Neustrom hit a sacrifice fly two batters later to bring the Tides within one.

Norfolk would later add a pair of insurance runs in the ninth on an error to help seal the victory.

Denyi Reyes rebounded from a tough Triple-A debut on April 21, allowing three runs over a season-high matching 5.0 innings of work. He yielded eight hits while whiffing six batters and walking one.

The Tides bullpen combined for 4.0 scoreless frames to first keep the team in the game and then seal the win. Diógenes Almengo was first in relief, and he tossed a season-high 2.0 shutout innings. Nick Vespi struck out the side in the eighth and Cole Uvila earned the save with a one-two-three ninth.

Game four of this six game set is tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Norfolk’s starter is yet to be announced. LHP Kyle Muller (1-1, 3.66), is tabbed to make the start for Gwinnett.

