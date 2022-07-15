Rincones, Fitzgerald homer, but four-run third inning hands Richmond first loss of road trip
The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind early and lost to the Altoona Curve, 8-3, on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The Flying Squirrels (46-38, 6-9) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in their first loss of the week against the Curve (42-42, 9-6).
With the score tied, 1-1, entering the third inning, Fabricio Macias moved the Curve ahead with an RBI double. Liover Peguero added a sacrifice fly and Blake Sabol hit a two-run homer to give the Curve a 5-1 lead against Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg (Loss, 3-6).
In the fourth inning, Andres Alvarez hit a solo homer to extend the lead to 6-1.
Diego Rincones hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, his sixth of the year, to close the score to 6-3.
Altoona pushed the lead to 8-3 in the seventh inning with a run scoring on a wild pitch and an RBI, ground-rule double by Macias.
The Curve struck for the first run of the game in the first inning with an RBI double by Aaron Shackelford.
In the top of the second, the Flying Squirrels tied the game, 1-1, with a solo homer by Tyler Fitzgerald. It was his 12th home run of the season.
Altoona reliever Cristofer Melendez (Win, 1-0) worked two scoreless innings and struck out three batters.
Richmond’s Solomon Bates pitched a pair of scoreless innings and struck out two batters. Clay Helvey worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning.
The series continues on Friday night in Altoona. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (5-5, 4.98) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by Curve right-hander Luis Ortiz (3-5, 4.99). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The Flying Squirrels will return home on Friday, July 22, to open a three-game series against the Bowie Baysox. Tickets are available at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.