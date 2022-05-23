Richmond pitching ties team record for runs allowed

The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered record-high numbers in runs during a 19-8 defeat Sunday afternoon at Peoples Gas Natural Field.

The Flying Squirrels (22-17) allowed a franchise record 19 earned runs in the game and tied the franchise record for runs allowed. Altoona (17-21) set a franchise record for the most runs scored in a game.

Richmond started the scoring in the top of the first with three runs against Altoona starter Kyle Nicolas. Frankie Tostado hit an RBI double for his seventh hit of the series to give Richmond a 1-0 lead. With the bases loaded, Tyler Fitzgerald was hit by a pitch which scored a run and Jacob Heyward jumped the Flying Squirrels lead to 3-0 with a sacrifice fly.

The Curve (17-21) captured an 8-3 lead in the bottom of the first off six hits. With Gray Fenter (Loss, 0-3) on the mound, Liover Peguero punched a two-RBI single, Blake Sabol had a sacrifice fly and Connor Scott gave the Curve a 4-3 lead with an RBI double. Solomon Bates replaced Fenter in the inning and gave up back-to-back home runs, a three-run shot and a solo home run.

Altoona increased its lead to 11-3 in the second inning when Lolo Sanchez smashed a three-run homer to left-center.

Brandon Martorano cut the deficit to 11-4 with a solo home run in the third inning. Over the two-week road trip, Martorano racked up 10 RBIs and four home runs.

In the fourth inning, the Flying Squirrels ripped back-to-back home runs to move the score to 11-7. Shane Matheny punched a two-run homer to left field and Brett Auerbach launched a solo home run, his fifth of the season.

With two runners on in the fourth, Tucupita Marcano scored off a fielder’s choice and Lolo Sanchez came home on a wild pitch to increase the Altoona lead to 13-7.

Matheny worked a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to score Richmond’s eighth run of the game and shortened the deficit to five runs.

The Curve increased their lead to 14-8 in the fifth off an RBI double from Marcano. Altoona had a two-run seventh inning courtesy of a solo home run and a sacrifice fly to move the score to 16-8.

Altoona upped the advantage to 19-8 with a three-run eighth inning off a two-RBI single and an RBI base hit.

Curve reliever Travis MacGregor (Win, 2-1) allowed one run, two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels will start a six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35. Tuesday is Salute to Country Queens as the Flying Squirrels celebrate iconic queens of country music. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (0-3, 5.96) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Karl Kauffman (3-1, 2.61) for the Yard Goats.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

