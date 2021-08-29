Richmond International Film Festival announces collaboration with The Global IKON

The Richmond International Film Festival and the RIFF Arts Institute announced a new collaboration with the upcoming international music project, The Global IKON, under Boon Castle Media And Entertainment.

Heather Waters, founder and producer of RIFF and president of RAI, met with Global IKON founders Ashish Manchanda and Ujjla Manchanda to discuss collaborations that will commence at RIFF’s 10th-year anniversary festival in Richmond Sept. 7-12.

In collaboration with the RIFF Arts Institute and the RIFF’s Music Festival, Waters and the Manchandas are planning an integration of the RIFF Arts Institute with The Media Tribe (Media Training Institute under Boon Castle) for enhancement of skills and knowledge to include a global exchange program with student and artist involvement that leads to the development of the next generation of music industry professionals and musicians.

According to Ashish Manchanda, “The truth is there aren’t any secrets to success. You have to go through the journey yourself.”

Waters and Ashish Manchanda, both veterans in the industry, have a common vision of inspiring young talent through artist development and promotion. A big part of their mission is to let the artists’ success speak for itself as RAI and The Media Tribe assist in their journey by providing guidance from seasoned professionals and industry mentors.

Through panels, fellowships, and workshops, both organizations will provide real-world understandings at the intersection of film, writing, and music. According to RAI board member and National Daytime EMMY nominee, Craig Martin who co-hosts “The Good Road” connects these industries, “The film and TV business and the music business are intrinsically connected in the modern age, the two don’t just survive together they thrive together.”

Founders of both RAI and The Global IKON have an eye to a potential broader global collaboration between the City of Richmond’s artist community and the relationships Boon Castle has had with the Government of Norway and Israel and currently with the Indian State of Nagaland. These would be fitting future plans for two organizations focused on the excellence of media from across the globe.

According to Ujjla Manchanda, co-founder and Joint CEO at Boon Castle Media And Entertainment, speaks to the potential for this global collaboration of RAI and Global IKON, “We jointly believe in the Power of Us! Working together as a team with synergies propel us towards the common vision of connecting the worlds of music across geographical territories and hence creating and enabling opportunities!”

The future of media will be influenced by global professionals coming together to make great content that inspires the world.

“RAI is privileged to work alongside filmmakers, musicians and writers in their creative and professional endeavors – no matter where they are in their career, we are here to help them succeed and provide further support to help get them to the next stage of their journey. We can’t think of a better way to enhance those efforts in the coming year than to do it on a global scale by joining hands with The Media Tribe and The Global IKON,” said Waters.