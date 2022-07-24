Richmond homers three times, bullpen throws seven scoreless in comeback win
The Richmond Flying Squirrels snapped their six-game losing streak with seven straight runs in a 7-6 comeback win against the Bowie Baysox Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.
Trailing the Baysox (40-49, 13-7) by six runs after the first two innings, the Flying Squirrels (47-43, 7-14) scored seven unanswered runs in their 19th come-from-behind win of the season.
The rally started in the in the third inning when Ricardo Genoves hammered a three-run homer to left field to pull Richmond within three runs at 6-3.
Brett Auerbach led off the sixth inning with a solo home run against Bowie reliever Garrett Stallings (Loss, 3-8).
Later in the inning, Jacob Heyward launched a two-run homer 420 feet off the video board to tie the game, 6-6.
After Shane Matheny reached on a walk to lead off the seventh, he advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and later scored off an RBI single from Diego Rincones to give the Flying Squirrels a 7-6 lead. Rincones finished the three-game homestand with seven hits and three RBIs.
Cole Waites struck out the side in the eighth inning and Blake Rivera (Save, 2) fired in two strikeouts to close out the victory in the ninth. Five relievers for the Flying Squirrels held the Baysox hitless over seven innings and combined for 10 strikeouts.
The Baysox captured an early 4-0 advantage in the top of the first inning. Two run-scoring hits, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch from Kai-Wei Teng vaulted Bowie to the lead.
Bowie upped the advantage to 6-0 in the second off a two-RBI single from Shayne Fontana, who drove in seven runs in the series.
Chris Wright (Win, 3-1) stranded two runners over 1.1 innings and induced an inning-ending double play in the seventh inning.
The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before starting a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Tuesday night.
Left-hander Jake Dahlberg (3-6, 4.61) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Luis Medina (3-3, 3.63) for Somerset.
