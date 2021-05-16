Richmond Flying Squirrels drop second straight, fall to Senators, 6-3

Published Saturday, May. 15, 2021, 11:19 pm

Richmond left a season-high 11 runners on base and went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position in a 6-3 loss to Harrisburg Saturday night.

The Flying Squirrels attacked first in the second inning when Kyle Mottice knocked his third double of the season to score Frankie Tostado, putting Richmond ahead, 1-0.

Harrisburg claimed a 2-1 lead in the second off a two-run home run from KJ Harrison with Richmond’s starter Tristan Beck (Loss, 1-2) on the mound.

The Senators added on with an RBI single from Ian Sagdal in the third inning that pushed Harrisburg ahead, 3-1.

Beck finished his start with 4.1 innings pitched and allowed season highs in hits (six), runs (four) and strikeouts (five). With two runners on, Flying Squirrels’ right-hander Matt Seelinger entered the game in the fifth inning, bouncing a wild pitch that scored Osvaldo Duarte and pushed Harrisburg ahead, 4-1.

Seelinger struck out a season-high four Senators of the five batters faced in 2.0 innings pitched.

The Senators pulled ahead, 5-1, in the eighth from a bases-loaded walk that scored Nick Banks and a run-scoring grounder with Luis Amaya on the mound for Richmond.

David Villar notched his first three-hit game of the year with three singles and his fourth multi-hit performance.

As a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning, Vince Fernandez hammered his second home run of the season, a two-run shot, scoring two to cut the deficit to 6-3.

Harrisburg starter Tim Cate (Win, 1-1) worked a season-high 5.0 innings and allowed one run on eight hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators wrap up the series Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Sam Long (0-0, 5.14) will start for Richmond, opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Mario Sanchez (0-2, 6.00). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels’ next homestand is May 18-23 against the Bowie Baysox. Tickets are available online at Squirrelsbaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

