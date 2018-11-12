Results of US Open

The US Open bringing us unexpected results has come to an end. The main winner of the male singles was Serb Novak Djokovic, for whom this victory in the second on American courts.

The tournament itself was quite intense. Many experts and fans were looking forward to the meeting between Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Final 8. However, the Swiss tennis player unexpectedly dropped out already of the round of last 16 and made the Serb’s road to the title easier. Djokovic was perceived as one of the main favorites even despite the fact that it isn’t in Top 5 at this tournament.

The victory in Wimbledon helped the tennis player be more confident. It is clear that Novac is under optimal conditions now and ready to fight even with the most serious competitors.

As a result, he finished almost all competitions in three sets, which demonstrates the excellent physical shape of the Serbian player once again. His victory will reflect in global live tennis scores. Perhaps, Djokovic will back to top 3 of the global ranking that has been missing him for several years.

You can track all current changes in the table and the results online on the website SCORE777. An attention here is paid not only to the “Grand Slam” tournaments but also to other competitions where professionals from all over the world take part. Thanks to such an approach, you can be always aware of all current competitions.

End of Tennis Season

The US Open was the last Grand Slam tournament in 2018. Then, tennis players will take part in less prestigious confrontations but they’re no worse than others in terms of participants.

As for the main favorites of future tournaments, the following can be noted:

Djokovic

Federer

Nadal

Del Potro

Exactly they’re taking the top lines of the global ranking and, perhaps, will struggle for the strongest player’s title.

The current season will definitely impress fans from all over the world, as true professionals competing with each other in every match took part in it. You can always learn about the results of current competitions and about what to expect on our web portal that presents the timely data from the leading global courts.

