Republican bill to freeze minimum wage increases passes House

Published Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, 3:48 pm

Legislation repealing the staged increases in Virginia’s minimum wage has passed the Virginia House of Delegates on a party-line vote.

The bill, authored by Culpeper Republican Nick Freitas, would leave the minimum wage at its current $11 per hour.

A 2020 law set out a staged increase of the minimum wage that would increase to $12 per hour in 2023, $13.50 an hour in 2025 and $15 per hour in 2026.

The bill passed by a 51-48 vote. Locally, 20th District Republican John Avoli, 24th District Republican Ronnie Campbell, 25th District Republican Chris Runion and 26th District Republican Tony Wilt all voted in favor of the repeal.

Senate Democrats killed similar legislation authored by Lynchburg Republican Mark Peake in a 12-3 committee vote on Jan. 17.

The Freitas bill would have to pass the State Senate, in which Democrats hold a 21-19 majority, for the repeal to be able to go to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk.

Story by Chris Graham