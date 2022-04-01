Report highlights issues in botched response to Jan. 3 Virginia snowstorm

The after-action report on the botched response to the Jan. 3 snowstorm that left hundreds of motorists stranded on Interstate 95 for as long as 27 hours was released late in the day on Friday.

The 41-page report details as key to the two-day disaster myriad failures with public messaging and a basic lack of situational awareness by state agencies and the governor’s office and his leadership team.

“State agencies collectively lost situational awareness and could not verify the extent and locations of the blockages on I-95 as the queue built throughout the day and into the overnight hours,” the report stated. “This loss occurred when traditional methods of information gathering broke down and alternatives methods were also unsuccessful.”

Also at play: “Some VDOT Districts experienced shortages of field staff (including both Safety Service Patrols and Traffic Monitors) due to COVID-19 infections and exposure, roadway conditions preventing staff from reporting to work, and staff unavailability caused by the holiday weekend,” the report stated.

“VSP was also experiencing statewide staffing issues before the weather event, with vacancies across the department. While VDOT and VSP called in all available personnel and went to 12-hour shifts to mitigate any staffing shortages, field-based staff were busy responding to the hundreds of incidents and were unable to drive the interstate to gauge the extent of the queue. Given only the information observed at individual traffic accident locations, field supervisors considered the situation to be stable, and were not pushing information up to leadership. Compounding difficulties in the field, some VDOT TOCs also had staffing issues due to COVID-19 and vacations, and the extreme traffic and road conditions hindered staff from getting to the TOCs after shift changes.”

The independent comprehensive review of the conditions, events, and actions was conducted by CNA, a non-profit research and analysis organization. CNA produced the after-action report following the gathering of situational and other relevant information through numerous interviews with staff and leadership of the Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“VDOT’s top priority is and always will be the safety of the traveling public, and as we learn from each event, this report highlighted key areas for us to refine in our winter-weather operations,” said Virginia Commissioner of Highways Stephen Brich. “Our on-road messaging, snow-clearing resource staging and partner engagement are all areas in which we are exploring new approaches to improve our response. Above all, we remain committed to better executing our mission of keeping Virginia’s transportation system safe every day and in the face of future extreme weather events.”

“VDEM has a strong commitment to providing resources needed to support our local and state partners,” said Virginia Department of Emergency Management State Coordinator Shawn Talmadge. “We look forward to working with VDOT, VSP, and our localities to further identify and enhance processes that will better support their needs.”

“The collective insights and findings of this independent report are being thoroughly reviewed by VSP leadership,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police “Having this external perspective of state police’s response and management of this significant incident greatly benefits our agency’s ability to adapt, adjust, and improve our services and mission to ensure a safe and secure Commonwealth.”

A letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin accompanying the report authored by Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III and Secretary of Public Safety Robert Mosier was direct in its criticism of the botched governmental response, particularly of former Gov. Ralph Northam.

“The report appears to promote a backdrop of ‘how could they have known?’ However, executive leadership should have considered events outside of ‘likely’ to consider the other potential outcomes for snowfall that was provided by the weather service. In addition, the report does not indicate any involvement of the Governor or his senior staff during the evaluation of the incident or the initial response to the event – it appears to have fallen completely on VDOT and VSP,” Miller III and Mosier wrote in their letter.

Youngkin addressed the failures of the Northam team in a statement from his office on the report.

“This report demonstrates as the storm changed in intensity and left Virginians and travelers stranded on I-95, the previous administration’s leadership did not properly prepare or communicate,” Youngkin said. “Since assuming office on January 15th, our administration has worked very closely with Virginia State Police, our Virginia National Guard, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and the Virginia Department of Transportation responding quickly and adequately to each incoming weather related event and I’ve been incredibly pleased with our execution. We have weathered three big snowstorms successfully. Our focus is on preparation, communication and execution. Virginians can trust that we are working to keep them safe.”

Story by Chris Graham

