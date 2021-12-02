Report: Amazon set to open distribution hub in Fishersville

The Amazon impact locally appears to have only just started. After the opening of the Amazon Delivery Station in Waynesboro where the Kmart had been located, the multinational technology company appears set to expand its footprint into Fishersville.

Augusta Free Press has learned that an Amazon facility is expected to open across from Dominion Outdoors on Route 608 just off of I-64. It’s expected to be a distribution center, which would bring numerous jobs to the area in a facility that is also expected to be quite sizable in comparison to the Waynesboro one.

Amazon would not confirm our report.

“Amazon is constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers,” Emily Hawkins, Field Communications Manager for Amazon in Virginia, D.C. and Maryland, said in a statement to AFP.

“While we haven’t signed a lease for this location, we’re actively exploring options locally. Our commitment with developers is to be a good neighbor, assess how we can invest, create jobs, and integrate well into the community.”

Rebekah Castle, Director of Economic Development and Marketing for Augusta County, could not comment

While a delivery station such as the one in Waynesboro serves as a transit hub for goods, Amazon’s fulfillment centers hold products before they are shipped off to customers.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Story by Roger Gonzalez

