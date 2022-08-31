Remote Area Medical needs volunteers for Fishersville free clinic in November
Remote Area Medical is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for a Nov. 19-20 clinic at Augusta Expo in Fishersville.
RAM, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up and take down, as well as overnight parking staff to greet patients.
Interpreters can also volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations.
If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Greater Augusta community, visit www.ramusa.org or call at 865-579-1530.
Additional information
- All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Services available at the RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
About Remote Area Medical
RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to, or cannot afford, a doctor. Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 individuals with $181.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, nearly 183,000 volunteers – made up of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff – have supported RAM’s mission