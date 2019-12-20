Red Cross: Still time to give the gift of life

During this season of giving, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter.

Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O.

Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment doesn’t take a vacation or stop for nasty weather. Blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.

As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross Dec. 19-Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Fishersville

Dec. 19: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Augusta Health, 64 Sports Center Drive

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Augusta County Library, 1759 Jefferson Highway

Bridgewater

Jan. 2: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Bridgewater Presbyterian Church, 110 East College Street

Elkton

Dec. 20: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Elkton Community Center, 20593 Blue and Gold Drive

Timberville

Jan. 4: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Timberville Moose Lodge 2335, 384 S Main St

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

