Reading takes series finale from Flying Squirrels

The Richmond Flying Squirrels took an early lead could not overcome a four-run third by the Reading Fightin Phils, losing 4-1, on Sunday at The Diamond.

Richmond (32-54, 9-10) plated the game’s first run in the first inning. After Bryce Johnson walked, stole second and advanced to third on an error, Jacob Heyward hit a sacrifice fly to shallow center field. Reading (53-35, 14-7) second baseman Raul Rivas made the catch, but Johnson was able to beat the throw to the plate to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

The walk extended Johnson’s on-base streak to 11 games.

The Fighin Phils scored all four of their runs in the third against Brandon Lawson (Loss, 2-5). With one out, Reading tied the game on a single by Arquimedes Gamboa and an RBI double from Luke Williams. Following a walk by Cornelius Randolph, Grenny Cumana tripled down the right field line to drive in two more. Cumana later capped the four-run inning by scoring on a wild pitch.

Reading starter Seth McGarry and reliever Jakob Hernandez (Win, 5-0) combined to hold Richmond hitless over the first five innings. The Flying Squirrels’ first hit came in the sixth, when Johneshwy Fargas notched a single to right field against Garrett Cleavinger.

Carlos Navas, Sam Moll, Melvin Adon and Tyler Cyr combined to not allow a run over the final 4.2 innings out of the Richmond bullpen.

Jeff Singer and Addison Russ (Save, 13) teamed up to hold the Flying Squirrels off the board in the final three innings.

The Flying Squirrels return to action on Thursday against the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field for the first game following the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:30 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, featuring live music, entertainment and delicious selections from Richmond’s nationally-recognized food and beverage scene. The free event, which runs from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., includes live performances by renowned musical artists Mighty Joshua and Trongone Band as well as a special performance by Ephesus Drumline.

Tickets are on sale now for the remaining events of the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth, including Monday’s All-Star Country Music Jam headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy, DJ Sinister and Mickie James & the Heaters at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

