Raven News and Notes: Lamar Jackson put up big numbers against Dolphins blitz

A question going into Baltimore’s Week 2 matchup with Miami was how QB Lamar Jackson would do handling the Dolphins’ blitz package.

The answer: just fine.

On 17 dropbacks against Miami in Cover 0, Jackson was 13-of-16 passing for 213 yards, two TDs and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

“That was a big plus,” Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh said. “That was something that was much talked about. It was important for us. It was something that really mattered. We were a little edgy about it. To see the guys come out and execute, the plan was excellent.

“We won the vast majority of those battles and put up a bunch of points, a lot of big plays. We also had some easy completions for eight or nine yards, too. (The) offensive line did a great job of protection. A lot of very encouraging things.”

Last season, Jackson had a 78.0 passer rating against Cover 0, with a 63.9 percent completion rate, four TDs and five INTs on 140 pass attempts against blitzes.

This week, Baltimore faces New England, which only blitzed Pittsburgh QB Mitch Trubisky four times in its 17-14 Week 2 win, after blitzing Tua Tagovailoa 15 times in a 20-7 loss to Miami in Week 1.