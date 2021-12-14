Randal Brown set to lead Fishburne Military School

The Fishburne-Hudgins Educational Foundation announced today that Randal Brown will become the next president of Fishburne Military School in April.

Foundation Chairman Joe Johnson made the announcement in a letter to faculty, staff, parents, alumni and donors on Monday.

“Mr. Brown has spent nearly 30 years serving in independent school leadership in a variety of instructional, advancement, and leadership roles and served in the Army National Guard,” Johnson said.

Brown, a native of Nashville, is an alum of Rhodes College and has his masters from Vanderbilt University.

He currently serves as a special projects executive for the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia. Previously, he has served as head of school for Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, Md., and All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler, Texas.

Brown also served for 23 years as an officer in the Army National Guard, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 2014. He was commissioned through an ROTC scholarship in 1991. Brown is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College and a veteran of the Iraq War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for distinguished service.

“I am honored to be selected as the new President of Fishburne Military School,” Brown wrote in accepting the position. “For me, the leadership role at Fishburne is the opportunity to combine my independent school expertise and military experience into a single role. It is my belief that there are timeless fundamentals in the education of boys and in their transformation into young men of skill and character. This ethos at Fishburne to find the best in each boy aligns with my own philosophy and I believe will prove compelling in the years ahead.”

