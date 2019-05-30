Raise a glass of milk to National Dairy Month in June

Dairy farming is one of the leading agricultural sectors in Virginia, so “it’s only fitting that milk and dairy are recognized during National Dairy Month for their importance to us as consumers and our communities.”

According to Tony Banks, commodity marketing specialist for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, June is recognized as National Dairy Month, a celebration that originated in 1937 as National Milk Month to elevate the visibility and consumption of milk in America. It was renamed National Dairy Month in 1939.

Today, National Dairy Month serves as a time to unite people together over the progress and advancements made in the dairy industry. Often, family-owned organizations and farms host festivities throughout June to celebrate.

Nearly 97 percent of U.S. dairy farms are family owned, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. These businesses help establish personal, local connections and relationships within their communities.

Elizabeth Moretz, senior manager of farmer relations for the Dairy Alliance, said there are a variety of events taking place throughout the month.

On June 8, a “Down on the Farm Day” will be held at the Children’s Museum of Richmond. This event provides children, families and dairy lovers with the opportunity to experience dairy-themed crafts, games and activities at the museum. While visiting, attendees can even say hello to a few dairy cows.

On June 15, locals can explore the downtown Wytheville Farmer’s Market, where they will be celebrating National Dairy Month with sweet dairy treats, music and a chance to meet members of Wytheville’s dairy community.

On June 22, “Farm to City Day” will take place at the Explore More Discovery Museum in Harrisonburg. Locals and visitors can participate in dairy-themed activities like trivia, learn to make cheese and butter and meet a cow. Harrisonburg attendees also can explore unique agricultural displays including tractors and other farm equipment.

Dairy products like cow’s milk and yogurt are widely recognized for their health benefits like calcium and protein, making them popular choices among consumers, Banks noted.

