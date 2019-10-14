Quinnipiac Poll: Warren, Biden still in tight race for Democratic nomination

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden remain locked in a close race for the top spot in the Democratic primary, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released today.

Warren receives 30 percent of the vote among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, while Biden gets 27 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders trails the two frontrunners, getting 11 percent support, with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 8 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris at 4 percent.

No other candidate tops 2 percent.

This compares to an Oct. 8 poll from Quinnipiac University, in which Warren received 29 percent, Biden got 26 percent, and Sanders had 16 percent of the vote.

“For Senator Warren, the third straight time essentially tied at the top is the charm,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. “Her candidacy clearly has staying power going into the debate.”

Warren has virtually caught Biden on which candidate Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters say would be the best leader. Biden receives 32 percent on this question, with Warren at 28 percent. No other candidate gets into double digits. This compares to an August 6 poll, in which Biden had 33 percent and Warren had 22 percent.

Warren extends her clear lead on which candidate these voters say has the best policy ideas with 40 percent support. Biden receives 16 percent on this question, with Sanders at 12 percent. No other candidate gets into double digits. In the August 6 poll, Warren had 32 percent, Biden got 17 percent, and Sanders had 16 percent.

However, on the question of electability – which candidate has the best chance of winning against Donald Trump – Biden retains his commanding lead with 48 percent saying he has the best chance, compared to 49 percent in August. While still trailing Biden, Warren has increased her support from 9 percent in August to 21 percent today. No other candidate gets into double digits.

Among all registered voters, Joe Biden’s favorability rating is mixed, with 41 percent saying favorable and 43 percent saying unfavorable. Elizabeth Warren receives a similar mixed rating, with 36 percent saying favorable and 39 percent saying unfavorable, while Bernie Sanders finds himself underwater, with 39 percent favorable and 47 percent unfavorable.

Donald Trump gets the worst net favorability rating among registered voters, with 39 percent favorable and 56 percent unfavorable.

