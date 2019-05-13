Queen Charlotte Day Celebration and Art Exhibition set for May 19

Charlottesville was named for Queen Sophia Charlotte, born May 19, 1744, the wife of King George III.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative​ and ​The Fralin Museum of Art ​ join the ​Queen Charlotte Society in celebrating the life of Queen Charlotte during the fifth annual Queen Charlotte Day this May 19.

The celebration takes place this year at the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative (209 Monticello Road). Expect costumes, music, cupcakes, poetry, art, and community. ​

Casual or royal attire are both fine. Wear a crown or simply decorate your natural crown.

Queen Charlotte was a patron of the arts, an amateur botanist, and a patron of orphanages and hospitals. Perhaps most interesting she is also known to have African ancestry through her Portuguese heritage, leading many to claim Queen Charlotte as the first black queen of Great Britain.

Queen Charlotte Day provides an opportunity for us to celebrate Black women throughout our community and throughout history who shape our world.

