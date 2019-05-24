Public invited to open house at Pantops Station 16

The public is invited to an 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday open house at the Pantops Public Safety Station 16, which is located at 648 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville.

This will be the first public event held at the station since its ribbon cutting last spring.

Guests will be able to tour Pantops Station 16, touch a truck, see emergency demonstrations, and a fire prevention station. Albemarle County Fire/Rescue career and volunteer recruitment personnel, as well as Fire Prevention staff will be available to answer any questions the public may have.

Parking is limited, so shuttles will be available to transport people to the station from 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway.

“We look forward to our continued growth as we enter our second year, and appreciate the opportunity to serve such a wonderful and welcoming community,” said Dustin Lang, Volunteer Firefighter/EMT.

Pantops Station 16 is the county’s newest, combination fire and EMS station, meaning it is staffed by both career and volunteer personnel. The County’s career staff occupies the building Monday through Friday from 6 am to 6 pm and volunteers staff the station during nights and weekends.

Construction on Pantops Station 16 began in March of 2017 and service out of the new building began in the spring of 2018. Pantops Station 16 serves the Pantops community and supports neighboring areas with rescue/EMT services.

