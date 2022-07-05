Public hearings on July 7 for Augusta County Board of Zoning appeals
A public hearing will be held regarding numerous requests at the Augusta County Government Center on Thursday, July 7, at 1:30 p.m. The hearings range from a special event facility or food truck to short-term vacation rentals and everything in between.
The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct the hearings at 1:30 p.m.
The board will consider the following requests:
- Mount Sidney: Travis Lacombe, agent for 1 Tribe, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to operate a special event facility, to have a food truck and serve food onsite, to have retail sales of meat and other items processed or grown offsite, to have short term rental within the existing dwelling, and to amend Operating Condition #3 of SUP#19-17 to allow the short term cabins to be rented other than during retreats on property owned by Kimball E. Stowers, located at 877 Todd Road, Mount Sidney in the North River District.
- Mount Sidney: Travis Lacombe, agent for 1 Tribe, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to operate a special event facility, to have a food truck and to serve food onsite on property owned by Kimball E. Stowers, Trustee of the Kimball E. Stowers Rev. Trust, located at 1082 Todd Road, Mount Sidney in the North River District.
- Fort Defiance: Michael Dawson, for a Special Use Permit to have a deer processing operation on property owned by Wilmer R. Phillips, located at 731 New Hope and Crimora Road, Fort Defiance in the Middle River District.
- Staunton: Carl K. and Karen R. Sorensen, for a Special Use Permit to continue to have a short term vacation rental on property they own, located at 879 Frog Pond Road, Staunton in the Pastures District.
- Buffalo Gap: Larry Hostetter, for a Special Use Permit to amend Operating Condition #1 on SUP#22-24 in order to construct a larger garage for motor vehicle repair on property he owns, located on the south side of Parkersburg Turnpike (Route 254) approximately .3 of a mile east of the intersection of Parkersburg Turnpike and Buffalo Gap Highway (Route 42) in the Pastures District.
- Stuarts Draft: Christine Lawhorne, agent for Positive Paws K9 Angels, for a Special Use Permit to continue to have a dog training facility on property owned by Always Faithful, LLC, located at 822 Churchmans Mill Road, Stuarts Draft in the Riverheads District.
- Waynesboro: Jon Stanley, agent for Doreen Deblock or Gary Mason, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term vacation rental on property owned by Doreen Deblock, located at 237 Baynes Road, Waynesboro in the Wayne District.
- Verona: John C., III or Elizabeth Ann Bray McCue, for a Special Use Permit to have retail and wholesale sales of processed hemp on property they own, located at 506 Mill Race Road, Verona in the Beverley Manor District.
- Verona: Mark W. or Mandi L. Simmers, for a Special Use Permit to amend Operating Condition #1 of SUP#22-13 to allow for a larger accessory dwelling unit to be used for short term rental on property they own, located at 1617 Laurel Hill Road, Verona in the Beverley Manor District.
Data and information regarding the matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, in Verona. Hours to view the information are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.
You may view the meeting agenda, submit an e-comment, or sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page of the county website.