Public hearings for Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday

Published Wednesday, May. 5, 2021, 10:00 pm

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct Public Hearings at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The board will consider the following requests:

A request by Shane Woodson, for a Special Use Permit to have an electrical contractor business on property owned by Denise M. Tanner, located at 410 Dooms Crossing Road, Waynesboro in the Wayne District.

A request by Daniel C. or Emilie M. Myers, for a Special Use Permit to have short term rentals on property they own, located at 554 Rockfish Road, Waynesboro in the Wayne District.

A request by Eric Clinedinst, for a Special Use Permit to have a contractor shop and to have outdoor storage of granite slabs on property owned by Vicki Ann May, located at 1358 Goose Creek Road, Fishersville in the Wayne District.

A request by Robert Spiggle, agent for Flow Beverages, Inc., for a Special Use Permit to install a pre-fab storage building for the existing spring water catchment facility on property owned by Flow Beverages, Inc., located at 40 Seawright Road, Mount Sidney in the North River District.

A request by Kristopher W. and Willie W. Michael, for a Special Use Permit to have an excavating business and outdoor storage of equipment on property they own, located at 416 Mill Race Road, Verona in the Beverley Manor District.

A request by Brandon Turner, for a Special Use Permit to have a property maintenance business with outdoor storage of commercial vehicles and equipment on property owned by Guy C. or Judy C. Eavers, located on the east side of Walnut Hills Road adjacent to 47 Koogler Hill Lane, Staunton in the Riverheads District.

A request by Amy R. Moore and Angela K. Quick, for a Special Use Permit to have short term rental within the existing dwelling on property they own, located at 428 Dam Town Road, Fort Defiance in the Middle River District.

A request by Celia Wade, for a Special Use Permit to continue to have a day care center on property owned by Lighthouse an Independent Church Trustees, located at 5031 Morris Mill Road, Staunton in the Pastures District.

A request by Eric Pisk, agent for The Farm at Chapel Hill, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to construct a 4,800 square foot taproom, to renovate the existing 160’ x 60’ stable to be used as a taproom and eating area, to have outdoor storage of five (5) food trucks/trailers, two (2) mobile beer taps and to have active and passive recreation on property owned by The Farm at Chapel Hill, LLC, located at 194 Chapel Hill Lane, Weyers Cave in the Middle River District.

A request by Duane Turner, agent for Grace Estates, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to continue to use the existing building for various retail shops and to have outside storage for gazebos and lawn furniture on property owned by Harry Moore, Inc., located at 31 Hodge Farm Lane, Stuarts Draft in the South River District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Virginia, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Contact Community Development at 540-245-5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

View the meeting agenda, make e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.

