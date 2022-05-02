Public hearings for Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The board will consider the following requests:

A request by Emily Stevens and Christopher Wood, for a Special Use Permit to have a contractors office and outdoor storage of business vehicles on property they own, located at 1676 East Side Highway, Waynesboro in the Middle River District.

A request by Lauren Armentrout, for a Special Use Permit to have a dog grooming business on property owned by Danielle M. Hite, located at 71 Hermitage Road, Staunton in the Beverley Manor District.

A request by Dale Dueck, agent for Stephen Jeffrey Campbell, for a Special Use Permit to structurally alter a non-conforming dwelling not meeting the current side yard setback on property owned by Stephen Jeffrey Campbell, Trustee of, located at 1904 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville in the Wayne District.

A request by Larry W. Hostetter, for a Special Use Permit to have a motor vehicle repair operation on property he owns, located on the south side of Parkersburg Turnpike (Route 254) approximately .3 of a mile east of the intersection of Parkersburg Turnpike and Buffalo Gap Highway (Route 42) in the Pastures District.

A request by Christian F. and Julie M. Fox, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term vacation rental on property they own, located at 607 Gibbs Road, Steeles Tavern in the Riverheads District.

A request by Karl Stoltzfus, agent for David Alan Industries, Inc., for a Special Use Permit to construct a building for business storage on property they own, located at the north side of Keezletown Road (Route 750) just east of the intersection of Keezletown Road and Brendan Lane in the Middle River District.

A request by Paul Swarey, for a Special Use Permit to continue the existing excavating business with outdoor storage of equipment on property owned by Robert M. or Patricia F. Eavers, located at 17 Romaine Lane, Stuarts Draft in the Riverheads District.

A request by Richard Skelton Turk, for a Special Use Permit to construct an accessory building exceeding the 900 square foot total aggregate allowed on property he owns, located at 229 Old Laurel Hill Road, Verona in the Beverley Manor District.A request by Jesse A. Coffman, for a Special Use Permit to expand a non-conforming structure and a Variance to extend a non-conforming structure closer to the side yard setback on property he owns, located at 1105 Laurel Hill Road, Verona in the Beverley Manor District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Community Development at 540.245.5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

View the meeting agenda, submit e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.

