Pros and cons of shipping bedroom furniture when you move

If you are planning on moving far enough away that you must take a flight to get to your new home, you will have to carefully consider what belongings you will ship, and which ones should just be sold and replaced. Furniture can be the hardest item to decide upon. They are big, bulky, and likely some of your most expensive possessions. Yet their very bulkiness is what makes them difficult to move long distances.

So should you ship your bedroom furniture to your new home or sell it and buy new? Here are some pros and cons to consider.

Furniture arriving safely

If you order new furniture online and have it delivered to your new home, you will be able to rest assured that your furniture will arrive safely. Some movers may offer guarantees, but often there is little recourse if something is damaged. If you order your new bed online and have it shipped to the new address, the online furniture store will handle any defects or damage upon arrival.

Cost of moving bedroom furniture

If you are going to be hiring movers, there could be significant savings in not keeping your bedroom furniture. The more possessions must be loaded, transported, and unloaded the higher your moving costs. If you can limit how large of a truck and how many men are needed, it will save you considerably down the road.

For example, if you were to move from Los Angeles, California to New York City, your moving costs for moving furniture and belongings for a 3-bedroom home would be a minimum of $4,000. On the other hand, you can buy a new bed with matching nightstands and a dresser for about the same price. In fact, you might be able to replace your bed for less than it would cost to move it if you shop online and clearance sales.

Free shipping of new furniture

Perhaps the biggest benefit of buying new furniture and having it delivered to your new home is that you often won’t pay any shipping fees for that new furniture. This means that you can sell the old furniture to get some money back, use it to order new furniture, and not even pay for that furniture to be moved or delivered at all. Why would you ever move something heavy like a bed instead of just replacing it?

Who doesn’t like shiny new furniture?

Moving is a fantastic excuse to buy new bedroom furniture. If you’ve been tired of your bed or want a matched bed set, moving is a great opportunity to get the bed you really want. If the cost to move the bed or buy a new one is the same, you can still justify buying new furniture instead. For one thing, you can have a moving sale to sell the old furniture, and use that money toward purchasing the new bed. In this way, the bed is actually cheaper than moving it, and you get the joy of new furnishings!

Quality beds don’t have to be a wallet killer. Today’s affordable beds and other bedroom furniture are much more durable than they once were. For quality beds browse pages of online furniture stores, especially pages for clearance items. You may also be able to get a discount for buying all of the pieces in the matched set, making the nightstands or other small pieces seem free with the purchase thanks to the deep discounts.

Story by Mary Forest. Forest is a freelance writer, creating different unique and relevant feature articles. Most of her articles are on furniture in the context of home design, interior decor, and how to find the best match out there.

