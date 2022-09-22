project locrea brings blast of fusion to harrisonburg music scene

A stellar evening of music for everyone is planned for Friday, Oct. 7 at Arts Incarnate in Harrisonburg.

The award-winning Washington, D.C., ensemble Project Locrea will present a live concert of world fold fusion music with instruments from around the world at 7 p.m.

Project Locrea is a world-folk fusion ensemble created by flutist Yana Nikol, dedicated to creating and performing original compositions and contemporary arrangements inspired by folk music of different countries.

Combining sound and instrumentation of world folk traditions with classical, jazz and contemporary music conventions, the project’s focus is to bring a better understanding and deeper connection between cultures in current days.

Project Locrea has performed in Washington, D.C., Falls Church, Maryland and in a music festival in China.

Arts Incarnate is located at 75 N. Mason St. in Harrisonburg.

Tickets are free for all students and children. Tickets are $10 at the door or online.