project locrea brings blast of fusion to harrisonburg music scene
Culture

Project Locrea brings blast of fusion to Harrisonburg music scene

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

arts incarnate harrisonburgA stellar evening of music for everyone is planned for Friday, Oct. 7 at Arts Incarnate in Harrisonburg.

The award-winning Washington, D.C., ensemble Project Locrea will present a live concert of world fold fusion music with instruments from around the world at 7 p.m.

Project Locrea is a world-folk fusion ensemble created by flutist Yana Nikol, dedicated to creating and performing original compositions and contemporary arrangements inspired by folk music of different countries.

Combining sound and instrumentation of world folk traditions with classical, jazz and contemporary music conventions, the project’s focus is to bring a better understanding and deeper connection between cultures in current days.

Project Locrea has performed in Washington, D.C., Falls Church, Maryland and in a music festival in China.

Arts Incarnate is located at 75 N. Mason St. in Harrisonburg.

Tickets are free for all students and children. Tickets are $10 at the door or online.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

