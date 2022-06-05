Pride edition of drag show comes to Court Square Theater on June 10

You don’t have to go to Las Vegas or another large city to see a family-friendly drag show.

Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg presents A Night of Illusion Drag Show: Pride Edition on Friday, June 10, at 8:30 p.m.

The performance for all ages includes Genesis Knight, Trista Storm, Makayla Monroe, Chenoweth Nicole Blake, Mrs Char Cooterie and Katie D. Lite.

The performance is hosted by J.P. “Big Daddy” Gulla and features guest host Gabrielle Remsen Ruby Villaverde.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Tickets are available online at valleyarts.org/performances or (540) 433-9189.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

Like this: Like Loading...