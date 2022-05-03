Possibility of rain pushes Virginia-VCU to Wednesday

The non-conference tilt between Virginia and VCU at Disharoon Park on Tuesday has been postponed due to a forecast of potential rain. The contest has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The game on Wednesday will air on ACCNX as originally planned.

TICKET INFORMATION

Fans with tickets for Tuesday’s game that cannot attend because of the rescheduled date can either: (a) exchange their ticket in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm., or (b) bring their ticket to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival.

TEXT ALERTS

For the most up-to-date information on weather delays and rescheduled game times, sign up for text alerts by texting HOOSBASE to 226787.

