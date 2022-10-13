Menu
podcast jerry ratcliffe reports on uva basketball from acc media days
Sports

Podcast: Jerry Ratcliffe reports on UVA Basketball from ACC Media Days

Sports Desk
Last updated:
uva basketball
Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

Jerry Ratcliffe reports on the ACC Basketball Tipoff, where he was able to catch up with UVA Basketball coach Tony Bennett to talk about the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” is hosted by Jerry Ratcliffe, the editor of JerryRatcliffe.com. Ratcliffe’s work has been recognized both statewide and nationally, resulting in more than 80 awards, from the Associated Press Sports Editors Association (first place nationally), the Virginia Press Association, the Football Writers of America, and the United States Basketball Writers of America during his career.

Listen

Sports Desk

