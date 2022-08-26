Plastic recycling is back in Waynesboro, after three-year hiatus, beginning Sept. 1.

Chris Graham
Last updated:

waynesboro
The city decided in March 2019 to suspend collection of plastics at the Recycling Center on Winchester Avenue, citing a lack of markets for plastic recyclable material.

At the time, the city said it intended to resume collections, but couldn’t forecast when, based on market conditions.

Turns out, it took three and a half years.

The Recycling Center will be taking #1 and #2 plastics that are rinsed out.

The hours at the Recycling Center are Monday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more recycling info, go to www.waynesboro.va.us/292/Recycling.

