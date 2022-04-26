Places to visit in Virginia this summer

Visitors to Virginia can travel back in time and visit the homes of important historical personalities, including eight U.S. presidents. Museums, hiking trails, wineries, mountains, magnificent parks, lakes, beaches, and unique attractions await travelers to Virginia. The state welcomes visitors all year and is a great place to visit for a fun-filled vacation with a rich history. The finest things to do in Virginia are listed below.

Virginia Beach Boardwalk

Virginia Beach Boardwalk, located east of Norfolk, features soft golden sands and delightful clear blue waters that are ideal for a dose of vitamin sea.

Virginia Beach is notable for having the world’s longest stretch of pleasure beach, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. It’s no surprise that this beach is busy all year because of its colorful coastline front.

This beach and infamous boardwalk have so much to offer in terms of local gastronomic adventures and entertainment.

If you want to participate in some local Virginia events, come to Neptune Park in September for the Neptune Festival.

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

The George Washington’s Mount Vernon, an iconic American monument, is a historic reminder of the Father of Our Country’s legacy and life. Mount Vernon was a thriving plantation in the 18th century. It is now one of the country’s most popular historic sites. The estate and reconstructions that give form to 18th-century plantation life blended with modern-day practicality and features are open to visitors.

Each of the 18th-century homes has been faithfully recreated, and visitors can tour them as well as the surrounding lush gardens and grounds, as well as the fascinating museum galleries loaded with exhibits and interactive events honoring George Washington’s legacy.

Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

The Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, which is part of the Air and Space Museum on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., contains hundreds of aviation and space artifacts on exhibit in their two massive hangars the James S. The Space Shuttle Discovery and a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird are among the assets on display, which also include a variety of other aircraft, spacecraft, engines, uniforms, models, and other memorabilia.

Visitors of all ages will appreciate the Airbus IMAX® Theater’s interactive movies and the Donald D. Engen Observation Tower’s magnificent 360-degree bird’s eye views of planes taking off and arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport. Other activities at the Udvar-Hazy Center include seeing experts at the Mary Baker Engen Restoration Hangar reconstruct and repair rare artifacts, engaging in an instructive Learning Lab program or a science demonstration, or obtaining their own flight experience in a jet simulator.

Alexandria

Alexandria’s Old Town neighborhood, in particular, has something for everyone. Its location along the Potomac River provides lovely waterside eating options, including Vola’s Dockside Grill and Chart House, as well as a water taxi service that ferries travelers from Alexandria to D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood. The variety of boutiques on King Street are a must-see for shoppers. Everything from high-end apparel boutiques to thrift stores to specialty shops may be found here. Past aficionados will likely enjoy strolling up to the George Washington Masonic National Memorial, taking a self-guided walk down Duke Street to learn about the city’s Black history, or perusing the African American Heritage Trail.

Busch Gardens

This amusement park is only 5 miles from Colonial Williamsburg, making it a convenient addition to your Williamsburg itinerary. Each park zone is themed after a European country. Take a frightening trip on the Loch Ness Monster coaster in Scotland, which takes you above the park’s river. On Festa Italia’s Turkish Delight, spin about in teacups. Try the Griffon in France, which starts by dropping tourists 205 feet and then zips around the rails at 75 mph. In Ireland, see a show involving traditional dancing. When hunger hits, head to Das Festhaus (famous for its German food and beer) and dine while listening to live music. Visit the Highland Stables thereafter to see black face sheep, Clydesdales, and Highland cows.

Cool down at the Escape from Pompeii water ride in Italy, or visit Water Country USA in the United States for water slides, pools, and lazy rivers. Tickets are pricey, as they are at most theme parks (starting at $90 per person), but you can save money by getting a combined ticket that includes both Busch Gardens and Water Country USA.

Story by Simea Raul Adrian

