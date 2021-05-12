Places to travel now that things are opening back up

After over a year in quarantine, many people are thrilled at the idea of getting out of their house, let alone travel. However, quarantine has a way of making even the most reclusive homebody want to get out and travel. With the increasing number of vaccinated populations combined with decreasing amount of coronavirus related illnesses, many countries are preparing for large numbers of travellers during the upcoming warm weather season. If you’ve been considering traveling after quarantine and travel restrictions have been lifted, here are a few options to keep you safe during your travels but get you out to experience amazing cities and destinations after being stuck in quarantine.

The Galápagos Islands

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy beautiful weather and stunning landscapes, one of the best choices would be a Galapagos cruise. Not only will you be able to control your environment by staying with people who are vaccinated in order to reduce the spread of the virus, but you’ll also be able to enjoy the relaxation of a cruise ship over the expansive ocean after being confined in quarantine for months. This is an excellent option for both families and couples alike, as entertainment will be onboard while you relax before you get to your destination. Once you reach the Galápagos Islands, there are many different choices for exploration. Not only can you try the delicious food unique to the region, but you’ll also be able to stretch your legs with walks on some of the world’s most beautiful beaches.

Greece

If after quarantine you feel especially under stimulated, one great option would be to visit the historical landscape of Greece. You can stimulate your mind by learning about the ancient history that passed through the country while you traverse the ruins of some of the world’s most ancient civilizations. One of the most popular destinations for tourists in Greece is the Acropolis, situated in the capital city of Athens. This is one of Greece’s most popular attractions as it sports a beautiful citadel on elevated ground that served as a sacred place of worship for ancient Athenians. Greece is an amazing destination for even most seasoned traveller if you’re looking to expand your mind and discover more about ancient civilizations and what one of the oldest countries on Earth has to offer.

Iceland

If you’re looking for awe-inspiring landscapes that will leave a lasting memory, make your next travel plans for Iceland. Not only is the country opening up after over a year with its borders closed to visitors, completely vaccinated travellers are now able to travel without restriction. Although a COVID-19 test is required upon entry, those with the vaccine are exempt from other testing and quarantine requirements. This means that travellers with the vaccine are able to freely roam the beautiful landscapes of Iceland. If it’s your first trip to the country, you may want to consider a nice relaxing dip in the Blue Lagoon, a naturally warm lake which is famous for its geothermal heat. You can also check out the Northern Lights, and hike the wonderful mountains that the country has to offer.

As you make your plans to travel as the world begins opening up, it’s important to stay safe, as well as keep other people safe. Even if you are vaccinated, many countries require testing before and after entry. However, this shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the sights and sounds of newly opening countries, as well as supporting the local economies of your favorite places to travel. It’s important to remember to always practice social distancing even when traveling after being vaccinated, as well as keeping the health of the locals in mind, despite there being a lower risk of infection. It’s also critical to remember that the guidelines for travel are much stricter as they just begin opening back up, so it’s critical to stay consistently aware of the rules and regulations put in place to keep you and residents safe.

