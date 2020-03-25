Person found dead in apparent hit-and-run in Albemarle County

A pedestrian was found dead in the median of Route 29 in the Hollymead area early Wednesday morning, and Albemarle County Police are treating the death as a hit-and-run.

The incident was reported around 2 a.m. in the 3100 block of Seminole Trail.

An officer found what appeared to be a person unconscious in the median, and determined that the person was deceased, and that it appeared that the person had been hit by a vehicle, which was later confirmed on the scene by EMS personnel.

The name of the deceased individual is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

This incident was investigated by ACPD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team as a hit-and-run. This is the fourth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2020.

No more information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact First Sergeant Mike Easton with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 531-5393.

