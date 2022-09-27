Menu
NFL

Patriots QB1 Mac Jones likely out multiple weeks with severe high ankle sprain

Chris Graham
Last updated:
New England Patriots
(© charnsitr – stock.adobe.com)

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones is likely to miss multiple games with a severe high ankle sprain that could require surgery.

Jones, a second-year quarterback out of Alabama, suffered the sprain on the final play of the Pats’ 37-26 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

Brian Hoyer is the backup. His last NFL start came during the 2020 season, and the 13-year veteran has only made two starts since 2017.

The #3 option is 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe, a Western Kentucky alum.

Coach Bill Belichick said Monday that he wouldn’t speculate on whether Jones would need to be placed on injured reserve, which would require Jones to miss at least four games.

Jones, as a rookie in 2021, led New England to a 10-7 record, passing for 3,801 yards, 22 TDs, 13 INTs and a 92.5 passer rating.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

