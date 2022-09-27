patriots qb1 mac jones likely out multiple weeks with severe high ankle sprain

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones is likely to miss multiple games with a severe high ankle sprain that could require surgery.

Jones, a second-year quarterback out of Alabama, suffered the sprain on the final play of the Pats’ 37-26 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

Brian Hoyer is the backup. His last NFL start came during the 2020 season, and the 13-year veteran has only made two starts since 2017.

The #3 option is 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe, a Western Kentucky alum.

Coach Bill Belichick said Monday that he wouldn’t speculate on whether Jones would need to be placed on injured reserve, which would require Jones to miss at least four games.

Jones, as a rookie in 2021, led New England to a 10-7 record, passing for 3,801 yards, 22 TDs, 13 INTs and a 92.5 passer rating.