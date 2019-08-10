Patching scheduled on two Albemarle County routes
On Sunday, weather permitting, a contractor working for VDOT will resurface two roads in Albemarle County where crews recently replaced pipes.
Crews will mill the temporary patches and place a smoother riding surface.
From 7:30 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, drivers should expect alternating lane closures on Route 250 (Ivy Road) in the area of Route 676 (Tilman Road).
Then, the contractor will move to patch several areas on Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Overnight and early morning commuters should expect alternating lane closures from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
