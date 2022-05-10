Paramount Theater taps Julie Montross to serve as new executive director

Julie Montross has been named executive director of the The Paramount Theater, succeeding Chris Eure, who held the position for 10 years and announced her retirement in November of last year.

Montross is a seasoned member of senior leadership teams in the non-profit space for the last 17 years who most recently served as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Club Management Association of America.

“Julie’s track record of creating, growing, and nurturing professional relationships rooted in common values and meaningful partnerships is precisely the mission-minded perspective that is essential to the continued success of The Paramount Theater,” said Craig Littlepage, a Paramount Theater board member and co-chair for the search committee.

“Julie’s 20-plus years of experience in strategic planning, governance, marketing and communications, and sponsorship expertise demonstrate the keen business acumen that we were looking for,” added Carolyn Rainey, Paramount Theater board chair and co-chair for the search committee.

Outside of her professional background, Montross has been a dedicated supporter and advocate for the arts and arts education for many years. Appointed by the Alexandria City Council to serve on the Commission for the Arts in 2017, she chaired the commission’s ARTreach Committee and served on the Executive Committee as Secretary.

Montross also served as Arts Commission Liaison on The Alexandria Arts Alliance Board of Directors before relocating with her family to the Charlottesville area in the fall of 2021.

“I am so humbled by the confidence that The Paramount’s Board of Directors has placed in me and am thrilled to join The Paramount staff. The performing arts have had such a profound impact on my life. I am grateful for the opportunity to give back by working alongside the Board, Staff, and Volunteers in delivering diverse, impactful experiences that the Theater brings to the entire community. The Paramount is such an important piece of Charlottesville history, and equally as important, it’s future. Being a part of The Paramount Theater story is an honor,” Montross said.

