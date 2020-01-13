Pamplin Park honored in Virginia’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program

Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier has been named an honoree in the Virginia Association of Museums’ Virginia’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program.

The Park’s “Zachary Taylor Presidential Inaugural Ball Banner” from 1849 has been selected as a finalist in this annual online conservation contest, for funding to preserve artifacts, for future generations.

After a competitive review of thirty applications from museums across Virginia, the review panel of conservators and exhibition and collections care experts from the Library of Virginia, Preservation Virginia, Virginia Conservation Association, and Virginia Department of Historic Resources have selected the 2019 honorees of the Virginia’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program based on the importance and conservation needs of the artifacts. The public is invited to vote online for their favorite “Top 10” endangered artifact in an online competition happening January 13-22, 2020.

The Pamplin Historical Park’s “Zachary Taylor Presidential Inaugural Ball Banner” was created by notable Mexican-American War & American Civil War veterans, such as William T. Sherman and George B. McClellan, for 12th U.S. president and native son of Virginia. The banner, constructed of fabric with sections of painted canvas, is in need of conservation. It was selected by Park staff not only for much needed conservation funding but, also due to it’s national cultural and historical significance with ties to Virginia’s presidential past.

Online public voting begins on January 13 through January 22, 2020 when the public will be able to vote daily for their favorite museum and artifact. The two items receiving the most votes will receive awards of $2,000 and $1,000 toward the artifacts’ conservation. Additional awards totaling $5,000 will be awarded by the panel to the remaining eight museums. Starting on Monday, January 13 the public is encouraged to visit www.vamuseums.org/virginias-top-10-endangered-artifacts to learn more about the program and vote daily, for their endangered artifact.

“Virginia’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts is a program of the Virginia Association of Museums, and was originally funded through an Institute of Museum and Library Services grant. The program has been replicated in other states, recognized as one of the grants most successful initiatives, and recognized with a Virginia PR Award by the Richmond Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.” – Virginia Association of Museums

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp.

For more information, call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

