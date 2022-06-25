Pamplin Park executive director to make presentation on the Battle of Ringgold

Crystal Graham
Pamplin Historical ParkPamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier executive director Jerry Desmond will make a presentation on July 7, at 7 p.m. to the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable.

Desmond will present “Cleburne Saves the Day, The Battle of Ringgold, November 27, 1863.”

The presentation will cover how General Patrick Cleburne and his 4,000 men held off 16,000 Union troops from three different Army corps for most of the day.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable meets the first Thursday of each month at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7-8 p.m.

For more information, call (804) 861-2408.


