Pamplin Historical Park gets festive with Tea & Tidings

Published Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, 7:18 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is celebrating the holidays with a Tea & Tidings program on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

The Park hosts several themed tea events throughout the year and this one offers the same tasty tea and treats with a program highlighting holiday traditions as friends and family might have celebrated them at a distance during the Civil War.

Park staff attired in mid-1800s clothing will explore how Americans celebrated the Christmas season during the Civil War. It was a difficult time as letters were the only form of communication with family and soldiers often far away from home. Experience how these letters from home brought cheer to soldiers in the field and provided a connection to loved ones back at home.

Attendees will learn how holiday meals usually required substitutions at home with scarce provisions and soldiers made do with what they could forage around their camp. Even the gifts from home of knitted items or food brought tears to soldiers eyes, as they might provide the only physical connection to the loved ones who sent them.

The Park’s Tea & Tidings will only be offered one afternoon and space is limited. This event is offered both in person and virtually. Due to the popularity of the tea programs, reservations and prepayment are required. RSVP by December 2nd to attend in person. The event will be held at The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier located at 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg.

The in-person cost is $30 per person and the virtual cost is $15.00 which includes a link to the live program feed. A special “Tea Goody Box” which includes; holiday themed tea bags, a Tudor Hall ornament, sewing ornament kit, cookie recipe and tea cup with saucer is available for an additional $15.

The virtual tea box will be mailed to each virtual attendee. Call (804) 861-2408 to reserve your holiday experience or buy tickets online at www.pamplinpark.org.com (in person) and www.pamplinpark.com (virtual).

Related



