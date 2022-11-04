Page County: Student who brought look-alike gun to school faces criminal charges

A student at Page County High School faces criminal charges after bringing a look-alike gun to school, according to Sheriff Chad Cubbage.

“Along with Dr. Antonia Fox and PCPS administration, my staff and I share in the commitment to the safety of our students, teachers, and school staff. I would encourage parents to talk to their children and encourage them to report any suspicious activity to school staff or the SROs. Any pranks, hoaxes, or look-alike weapons, will be met with zero tolerance by PCPS and my office,” Cubbage said.

School administrators and school resource officers acted quickly to ensure that no students or staff members were in danger at any time, according to Cubbage.