Page County: Student who brought look-alike gun to school faces criminal charges

Chris Graham
Published:
look-alike gun
Photo: Page County Sheriff’s Office

A student at Page County High School faces criminal charges after bringing a look-alike gun to school, according to Sheriff Chad Cubbage.

“Along with Dr. Antonia Fox and PCPS administration, my staff and I share in the commitment to the safety of our students, teachers, and school staff. I would encourage parents to talk to their children and encourage them to report any suspicious activity to school staff or the SROs. Any pranks, hoaxes, or look-alike weapons, will be met with zero tolerance by PCPS and my office,” Cubbage said.

School administrators and school resource officers acted quickly to ensure that no students or staff members were in danger at any time, according to Cubbage.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!)

