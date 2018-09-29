Overnight detour at Interstate 81/Interstate 64 interchange in Augusta County on Sept. 30

An overnight closure of the ramp connecting westbound Interstate 64 to southbound I-81 in Augusta County is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday, September 30, through 7 a.m. Monday, October 1. This overnight closure is for bridge work that had to be rescheduled due to wet weather. All work is weather permitting.

I-64 drivers who to access southbound I-81 will detour onto northbound I-81 at exit 87, travel a half-mile north to exit 222 (Route 250/Staunton), and use westbound Route 250 to southbound I-81.

This detour also serves motorists needing to remain on westbound I-64 to Lexington, Clifton Forge/ Covington and points further west.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

