O’s Dean Kremer to make MLB rehab appearance with Norfolk Tuesday

The Norfolk Tides today announced that Dean Kremer will continue his rehab assignment as the starting pitcher in tomorrow’s series opener vs. Gwinnett.

Kremer, who’s been on Baltimore’s Injured List due to a left oblique strain, will make his second start of 2022 tomorrow. His first action of the season was with Double-A Bowie on May 18 vs. Hartford, where he retired six of seven batters faced and recorded five strikeouts.

With the Norfolk Tides last season, Kremer made 17 appearances (13 starts). He went 1-5 with a 4.91 ERA (34 ER, 62.1 IP), while striking out 69 batters to 20 walks. He also made 13 starts in three different stints with the Orioles in 2021, going 0-7 with a 7.55 ERA. The Orioles originally acquired Kremer on July 18, 2018 in the Manny Machado trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, along with Yusniel Díaz, Rylan Bannon, Breyvic Valera and Zach Pop. At the time, Kremer was ranked 28th in the Dodgers farm system by MLB Pipeline. Originally Kremer was drafted in the 14th round of the 2016 draft from the University of Nevada – Las Vegas.

