Open house for Barracks/Emmet Road Improvement Project

A public open house on the Barracks Road/Emmet Street Intersection Improvement Project is set for Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Walker Upper Elementary School.

Barracks Road is a mixed-use residential/commercial gateway to Charlottesville used by people who walk, bike, drive, and use the available transit systems. Currently, there are limitations for all modes of transportation along the corridor.

The purpose of the Barracks Road/ Emmet Street Intersection Improvement Project is to improve the operational performance of the intersection while also providing enhancements to bike, pedestrian and transit facilities along the corridor.

Based on feedback from the last public open house, the design team has developed a preferred conceptual design for the Barracks Road corridor.

The meeting will be conducted in an open house format between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is providing an update on the engineering and design efforts since our last public open house, as well as solicit feedback on the proposed preferred concepts.

Additional information related to the project can be found on the project website barracksemmetimprovements.com.

