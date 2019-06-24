One person dead in Augusta County house fire

A Lyndhurst woman is dead in a fire reported Sunday morning in Augusta County.

Martha J. Craig, 59, died in the fire, reported to authorities at 11:08 a.m. Sunday.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the fire, which occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Mount Torrey Road.

According to State Police, no one else was inside the residence at the time of the fire.

Though the origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

