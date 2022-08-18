Oleksandr Usyk Next Fight: Date, Time, Venue and Odds
The former undisputed champion of the world at cruiserweight and the current heavyweight number one, Oleksandr Usyk, takes on Anthony Joshua on August 20th in their boxing rematch. The fight this Saturday is taking place in the Middle-East in the Saudi Arabian desert.
Usyk aims to defend his world honours for the first time in the heavyweight division and defeat Joshua for the second time.
Who knows what will happen between now and the first bell on Saturday night, but the fight is really catching the imagination of the boxing public with just a few days to go until the heavyweight showdown commences.
Oleksandr Usyk Next Fight
Oleksandr Usyk aims to successfully defend his three world title belts for the very first time, after becoming the heavyweight champion in the first fight. Usyk was the latest Ukrainian after the likes of Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko to become the heavyweight champion of the world. The 35-year-old takes on former foe and heavyweight rival, Anthony Joshua, at the spectacular Jeddah Super Dome.
This is Usyk’s first fight in the Middle-East in his professional boxing career, whereas Joshua faced Andy Ruiz in their rematch in Saudi Arabia in December 2019, winning a unanimous decision points victory over the Mexican. Could this be a telling factor? Who knows.
Usyk looks like he could be carrying a bit more bulk and weight this time around, with rumours circulating that he could come in at a career heaviest and could even weigh in over 16-stone.
This mammoth heavyweight showdown takes place on Saturday night on 20th August. As the fight is in Saudi Arabia, there is a slight time difference. The main event between Usyk and Joshua should be getting underway at roughly 5.30pm EST.
The fight is sure to be a classic, so lets hope both Usyk and Joshua put on a show for the fans this weekend and give us a night of boxing that will live long in the memory.
When is Oleksandr Usyk Fighting Next?
Usyk is fighting this weekend, on Saturday 20th August. The ring walk is likely to be around 5.30pm EST for this unified heavyweight world title mega-fight.
Usyk will walk to the ring second as he is the champion and currently holds the three world title belts that are on the line.
Where is Usyk’s Next Fight?
The location for the highly anticipated heavyweight contest is in the middle of the Saudi Arabian desert in Jeddah. The fight will take place in the state of the art new arena, the Jeddah Super Dome.
The Jeddah Super Dome has a capacity of 35,000 and opened just over a year ago on the 9th June 2021.
Oleksandr Usyk Record
19-0 (13 wins by KO)
Oleksandr Usyk Last Fight
The last time we saw Usyk in the ring was in the first fight with Anthony Joshua back in September 2021.
The first fight between Usyk and Joshua was far from a classic, but the Ukrainian put on a boxing clinic and won a unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The three judges scorecards read 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 in favour of Usyk, with the Ukrainian wilting to his knees and crying with joy.
Usyk used his superior boxing ability, quick hands and fleet of foot to dance around ‘AJ’ and ended up winning a relatively comfortable decision, leaving the London crowd disappointed that their man had been defeated.
Should Usyk win this rematch and defend the three world title belts, there is no disputing that the 35-year-old is the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Fight Odds
Here are the best odds available for the Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight this Saturday night from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
How to Watch Usyk’s Next Fight
If you want to tune in and watch the pound-for-pound king, he faces Anthony Joshua this Saturday in a highly anticipated rematch for three of the four heavyweight world titles. Here is how you can do so:
TV Channel (US): This highly anticipated heavyweight rematch is available to US Boxing fans via DAZN.
Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also watch every punch throw from this unified heavyweight title fight this weekend on the DAZN App.
